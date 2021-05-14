What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Elimination match headlines tonight’s show

May 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Rocky Romero vs. AJZ.

-Lio Rush and Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo and El Phantasmo.

-Clark Connors, TJP, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Chris Dickinson, and Tom Lawlor in an elimination match.

Powell’s POV: Moxley will defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Nagata on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

