WWE announces extension of broadcast deal in the Caribbean

CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and C&W Communications (CWC) today announced a major broadcast partnership that will see Flow TV – the leading TV service in the region – become the new home of WWE Network across the Caribbean.

The partnership includes all WWE Premium Live Events, kicking off with Clash at the Castle this Saturday, available for customers subscribed to the Flow Sports packages on Flow Sports Extra Channel 4. WWE Network’s full library of original and archived programming will be available to stream on-demand via Flow TV VOD to all CWC Flow TV subscribers.

Additionally, linear channel Flow 1 will continue to broadcast live weekly episodes of Raw®, SmackDown® and NXT 2.0® to all CWC Flow TV and BTC TV subscribers.

“We are excited to expand our successful partnership with CWC into the future,” said Matt Drew, Senior Vice President, WWE International. “By delivering our Premium Live Events starting with Clash at the Castle, as well as WWE’s massive content library, we believe it will be easier than ever for fans across the region to enjoy everything that WWE has to offer.”

Britta Reinhardt, Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Markets said, “Flow/BTC is delighted to be the new home of WWE in the region. This partnership is exciting news for our customers and will deliver thousands of hours of premium entertainment content across our markets. WWE has consistently ranked amongst the most watched content by our subscribers and now with additional access to WWE Premium Live events promises to deliver even greater value for our Flow/BTC customers.”

All WWE live programming, Premium Live Events, original shows and archived content will be available through the Flow Sports App, in a dedicated WWE Network section, later this year. Fans will enjoy the very best of WWE alongside Flow Sports content from UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Bundesliga, IPL, West Indies Cricket (away series), International Cricket, Diamond League, and Championship Boxing.

Powell’s POV: Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the ballpark numbers will likely be available via the next financial report.