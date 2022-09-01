Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven for the Impact Tag Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich for a shot at the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory

-Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King for the X Division Championship

-Mickie James makes “a big announcement”

-Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Victory Road 2006 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET (the DirecTV onscreen guide doesn’t list the actual event this week). The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Alex Shelley. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has JD Griffey and Exodus vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).