D-Von Dudley announces his departure from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) announced via Twitter that he is leaving WWE. He had been working as an NXT trainer and also worked as a producer for the company. He labeled it a mutual decision and thanked Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque, and Stephanie McMahon (read his full Tweets below).

Powell’s POV: D-Von worked as a producer for the company starting in 2016. His sons Terrence and Tyrell have worked on the AEW YouTube shows and independently. Here’s wishing him the best of luck in whatever comes next.

The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 19, 2023