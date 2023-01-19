What's happening...

D-Von Dudley announces his departure from WWE

January 19, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) announced via Twitter that he is leaving WWE. He had been working as an NXT trainer and also worked as a producer for the company. He labeled it a mutual decision and thanked Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque, and Stephanie McMahon (read his full Tweets below).

Powell’s POV: D-Von worked as a producer for the company starting in 2016. His sons Terrence and Tyrell have worked on the AEW YouTube shows and independently. Here’s wishing him the best of luck in whatever comes next.

