WWE Elimination Chamber results: Powell’s live review of Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship, Elimination Chamber matches, Grayson Waller Effect with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber

February 24, 2024 in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium

Streamed live on Peacock and pay-per-view

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show

Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in from ringside. Cole wished Graves a happy birthday. Mike Rome handled the introductions for the Kickoff Show match. Indi Hartwell was introduced as being from Australia and received a nice ovation from the live crowd…

1. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The fans popped when the bell rang and a brief “Indi Hartwell” chant broke out while she started the match with Sane. Cole noted that they got lucky with the weather, as it was over 100 on Friday (it’s listed online as being 77 degrees.

LeRae checked and ended up being isolated. Hartwell eventually took a hot tag and picked up a two count on Asuka. LeRae tagged in and performed a springboard moonsault on Asuka for another two count. Hartwell tagged in again. LeRae took out Sane at ringside. Hartwell rolled up Asuka for a two count.

Hartwell tagged in LaRae and held her arm while she walked the top rope, but Sane tripped them up from the floor and then ran Hartwell into the ring post. Sane tagged in. Asuka held LeRae in place while Sane performed the Insane Elbow before pinning LaRae.

Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in 8:55 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Hartwell helped her partner to her feet. The fans cheered and chanted Hartwell’s name…

Powell’s POV: A fine opener. The crowd was fully engaged and supportive of Hartwell. My coverage will resume with the start of the main card at the top of the hour.

WWE Elimination Chamber Main Card

Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and referred to Perth as the most remote big city on the planet. Footage aired of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax arriving separately. They also showed Becky Lynch walking backstage, Bianca Belair arriving, and then had shots of Logan Paul, Kevin Owens carrying a koala bear (he is a zoo enthusiast), and Randy Orton. Corey Graves was on commentary with Cole, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

An Elimination Chamber video package aired… Cole narrated additional shots of the wrestlers walking backstage. At ringside, Cole wished Graves a happy 40th birthday and then Rome read through the rules of the Chamber match. Entrances for the women’s Elimination Chamber match took place.

1. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Belair, Rodriguez, Stratton, and Morgan started in the pods, while Naomi and Lynch started the match. There were brief “Becky” chants once the bell rang. Cole and Graves spoke about how humid it was inside the stadium despite the temperature dropping compared to Friday.

Lynch went for an early Disarmer, but Naomi countered into a pin. Lynch reversed it and got a two count. Naomi dropkicked Lynch. Naomi went up top and jumped over a charging Lynch, who fired back with a dropkick of her own. Naomi pulled herself up using the wall chains and then hooked her knees around Lynch and pulled her face into the wall. Naomi dropped from the wall using a splits leg drop on Lynch. Cool spot. Lynch and Naomi returned to the ring and performed simultaneous crossbody blocks that left them both down.

The third entrant in the match was Tiffany Stratton. Cole acknowledged the “always controversial” video game rankings that were shown in graphic form for the entrants. Stratton performed some early offense on the weary Lynch and Naomi and picked up two counts on both wrestlers. Stratton stuffed a Manhandle Slam attempt by Lynch and then performed a spinebuster for another two count.

Naomi performed a crossbody block from the ropes onto Lynch and Stratton and got a double two count while the broadcast team played up the possibility of a double elimination. Lynch dropped Naomi with a punch and then hit her with a fallaway slam before Stratton took her out. Stratton hoisted up Lynch on her shoulders while Naomi went to the ropes.

Stratton swung Lynch’s legs to hit Naomi, then had both women on her shoulders briefly. Stratton put Naomi down and went to the ropes, but Lynch followed her and executed a side Russian leg sweet. Naomi performed a running splits leg drop on both women and covered them both for a two count. Cole noted that they had microphones inside the pods, which explains why Rodrgiguez could be heard loud and clear during the entrances.

The fourth entrant was Liv Morgan, who went right after Stratton.