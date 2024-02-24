NXT Level Up results (2/23): O’Connor’s review of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, Karmen Petrovic vs. Brinley Reece

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 106)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed February 23, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Karmen Petrovic made her way to the ring with her trusty sword as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Karmen Petrovic vs. Brinley Reece. Both women arrived at a stalemate in the early stages of the match, until the two exchanged snapmare takeovers. Reece took control until Petrovic rocked Reece with a kick to the face. Reece took Petrovic down once more with a cartwheel clothesline and subsequently worked on the back before transitioning to a leg lock. Petrovic escaped and dropped Reece with a number of forearms. Late in the match, the two traded pinning combinations until Petrovic shifted all her weight onto the legs of Reece after a bridge attempt to pick up the win.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Brinley Reece via pinfall in 4:38.

The commentary team hyped Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe as the main event for after the break…[c]

2. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. This is apparently the second match in a Best-of-Three series between the two teams. Walker and Ledger won the first encounter. Walker and Dupont started the contest before Walker tagged in Ledger and Dupont tagged in Igwe. Ledger splashed Igwe in the corner before Walker followed up with a high body slam. Ledger worked on the arm of Igwe, and brought back in Walker with another tag.

Walker grabbed at the face of Igwe as Walker called for Ledger and the two big men sandwiched Igwe with a running body splash combo. Igwe broke free and hot tagged Dupont, who fired up on both Ledger and Walker. A discus clothesline from Dupont dropped Ledger who rolled to ringside. Dupont and Walker exchanged strikes until Dupont hit a spinebuster and Dupont called for Igwe for assistance to hit Walker with an elevated double team slam for the victory.

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger via pinfall in 5:50.

The series is now evened up at 1 win a piece.

John’s Ramblings: A simple and effective edition of Level Up this week with another easy to watch two match episode even if both matches were nothing to write home about. The ‘Best-of-Three’ series put on the tag team main event did raise the stakes somewhat. I imagine the show’s usual three match format will return next week once WWE returns from Perth. See you then.