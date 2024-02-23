AEW Rampage results (2/23): Murphy’s review of Private Party and Matt Sydal vs. Penta, Komander, and Bryan Keith vs. Top Flight and Action Andretti in a three-way trios match, Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 133)

Taped February 21, 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Aired February 23, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard checked in on commentary. The participants were in the ring for the opening match…

Don’s Take: This will be a “speed round” version of tonight’s report so that we can get some shut eye before WWE Elimination Chamber airs at the crack of dawn for those of us in North America.

1. Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and Bryan Keith (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in a Three-Way Trios Match. This was the quick-paced, hard to follow match one would expect. In the middle of the action, Excalibur took the opportunity to preview the rest of the show, as well as Saturday’s Collision. After a series of chain wrestling by all teams, all participants brawled in the ring before it settled down to Komander vs. Dante Martin. Going into commercial, Marq Quen had the advantage over Action Andretti. [C]

Coming out of the break, Private Party maintained the advantage over Andretti. Andretti made the hot tag to Dante Martin who cleaned house for a bit. Down the stretch, there were tons of innovative spots by all of the participants, including multiple dives onto the floor. The finish came when Penta hit Sydal with his Fear Factor package piledriver for the win.

Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and Bryan Keith defeated Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti, and the team of Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Sydal in a Three-Way Trios Match in about 11:00.

Don’s Take: This was the crowd-pleasing spot fest of the night with no direction or storyline advancement. As I’ve said before, there’s a ton of talent here and yes, many of you will enjoy seeing a fast-paced match like this for the sake of seeing a fast-paced match. Imagine if Tony Khan took the time to create a meaningful program around either any of these tag teams or any of the individual talents. Then we would have both great stories and great matches. What a novel concept.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Saraya and Harley Cameron. Paquette asked Saraya about Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. Saraya freaked out and introduced her brother “Zodiac” Zak Knight as the newest member of the roster. She said she was going to set Soho up with him but she ruined it. Saraya said that things are about to get spicy around here…

2. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Jonny Lyons and Cappuccino Jones. This was a complete squash match victory for the Bucks who hit the Indy Taker tombstone piledriver on Jones for the win. They said the move is now named the Tony Khan Driver.

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson defeated Jonny Lyons and Cappuccino Jones in about 2:00.

After the match, the Bucks threatened to fine referee Paul Turner for referring to Nicholas as “Nick.” The Bucks then invited Tony Schiavone into the ring. Nicholas apologized for knocking Tony down saying that he tripped over his shoe. They presented Tony with a $25 Amazon gift card. Matthew said they were also sorry that they couldn’t get Darby Allin’s blood stains out of their $5,000 suits. Tony asked if they would rescind the $1,000 fine. They declined. They said they wouldn’t be sorry for beating the crap out of Darby Allin at Revolution and putting an end to Sting’s career. Matthew said that they were just like “Father Time” as they are undefeated and they’re coming to get Sting. [C]

Don’s Take: I continue to enjoy the Bucks’ character development here whether it’s new or not (as some of you have pointed out). Having Ric Flair request a meeting with them on Dynamite is an interesting plot twist signaling a potential heel turn on Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution, but I think that it will ultimately be a red herring.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring and introduced Sammy Guevara. Tony asked Guevara about Don Callis’ comments from last week’s Dynamite. Guevara said he had mixed emotions. He got to face Jeff Hardy last week but was attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs. He said he always thought Hobbs had potential and didn’t need Callis, but it’s too late because Guevara is pissed off. He called Hobbs out to face him.

Don Callis came out and called Guevara “Mr. Mom.” He said the only thing he’s done in the last six months is reproduce and everyone does that. Callis said that Guevara used to be great but he’s become weak and a “pathetic little cuck.”

Powerhouse Hobbs attempted to attack Guevara from behind but Guevara super kicked him out of the ring and attacked him with a chair. Back in the ring, Hobbs regained the advantage by clotheslining Guevara, hitting two spinebusters and finishing him with the World’s Strongest Slam.

Backstage, Syke Blue complained about Stokely Hathaway costing her the match against Willow Nightingale. Julia Hart entered and said they would have their revenge on Nightingale, Hathaway and Kris Statlander. Hart asked Blue who she wanted first and Blue said she wanted whoever had the balls to face her.

3. Mariah May vs. Anna Jay. Going into commercial, the match was fairly even with both exchanging holds and strikes. [C] Jay had the advantage. Down the stretch, Jay went for the Queen Slayer choke hold but May backed her into the corner and hit a handstand huracarana. May went for Toni Storm’s hip check maneuver by Jay moved. Jay hit a backbreaker and went for the choke hold again but May bit her way out of the hold. May then hit her May Day finisher for the win.

Mariah May defeated Anna Jay in about 8:00.

Don’s Take: Anna Jay’s losing streak and irrelevance on Rampage continues. And, though I expect May to eventually break ties and feud with Toni Storm, I have yet to see her live up to the hype from her time in Stardom.

Renee Paquette was backstage with Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho. Paquette asked them about their date and they said it went very well. Paquette then asked Soho to respond to Saraya’s comments from earlier. Soho said that for the past year, Saraya said that Soho needed her but in reality, Saraya needed Soho. Soho said that once Saraya started about Parker, they have a problem and challenged everyone to meet in the ring next week.

4. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Jake Hager (w/Tulsa Drillers’ mascot). Hager hit power moves and chops on Strong early. The two fought around ringside and Strong clipped Hager’s leg coming back into the ring. Hager regained the advantage with a series of power moves. The show went to its final picture-in-picture break with Hager in control. [C]