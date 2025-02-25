NXT TV results (2/25): Moore’s review of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee and Ethan Page, Moose vs. Lexis King for the X Division Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center

Aired live February 25, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Shots of Je’von Evans, Ricky Saints, Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson Dupont, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy were shown as they were arriving to the venue…

Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance. Karmen Petrovic and Ashante the Adonis made their entrance…

1. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic (w/Ashante the Adonis) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Both women started the match with chain wrestling and quick pin attempts. Vaquer took down Petrovic with a shoulder tackle. Both women traded quick pin attempts again. Petrovic got a two count after a Crucifix Bomb. Petrovic locked Vaquer in a Leg Scissor Full Nelson. Stephanie escaped and put Petrovic in a cradle.

Petrovic escaped and hit Vaquer with a Sling Blade for a two count. Karmen hit Steph with a Rolling Sobat, Sweep, and Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Stephanie counter Petrovic with a Tilt a Whirl Backbreaker and Suplex. Petrovic kicked out at two. Steph paintbrushed Petrovic with boots. Petrovic dodged a meteora and hit Steph with a Codebreaker. Petrovic hit Vaquer with a Suicide Dive. Petrovic and Adonis soaked in boos from the crowd heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Steph hit Karmen with a dropkick and shortarm palm strikes. Stephanie hit Petrovic with a Saito Suplex. Stephanie hit Karmen with Booker T’s favorite modern wrestling move, the Pelvic thrusts headscissors move. Vic said someone better get Booker a cigarette. Stephanie got a two count after a corner meteora. Petrovic hit Steph with a high kick and delayed Frankensteiner in the corner.

Petrovic hit Stephanie with the overhead jumping Kiryu Kick for a nearfall. Steph hit Karmen with a DDT for a nearfall. Steph hit Petrovic with a Superkick and 619. Petrovic caught Stephanie out of the air with a superkick for a good nearfall. Stephanie and Karmen traded Yay-Boo strikes with Stephanie dominating. Stephanie blocked a Rolling Sobat and hit Karmen with a Dragon Screw into a Package Shoulder Breaker for the victory.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 11:39 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

NXT Women’s Champion Giulia made her entrance to confront Stephanie in the ring. Giulia told the crowd to congratulate Stephanie. She said that Steph calls herself the best champion, but “you’re not”. Giulia said “I am”. Stephanie said that “La Primera” means “champion of champions”. Giulia said that they should find out who the best woman is. Stephanie said she’s friends with Giulia, but she’s down for “title vs. title”, “champion vs. champion”…

Ariana Grace was chatting with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella (who’s her real life father). Santino noted that he likes that “The Hard Boys” are getting a chance to compete on NXT for the first time. Lola Vice showed up and demanded a match on TNA or NXT from Grace and Santino. Grace said she was busy. Vice said that Grace should fight her, unless no one in her family taught her how to fight. Santino acted like he had to hold back his cobra hand strike. Vice said she’ll see Grace later…

NXT Champion Oba Femi ran into Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King backstage. King said that people want to see Oba vs. Moose, but he’ll be champion because he has the home field advantage. Oba smirked as King left…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Petrovic was still rough as usual, but still showing improvement as she’s able to work longer matches. Stephanie did a good job covering up for Karmen’s lack of experience, and thus showing how valuable she is to WWE in the short amount of time so far that she’s been in the company. Looks like they are going with the Title vs. Title dream match route, which I hope is saved for WrestleMania weekend. On top of that, I hope we see Giulia back in her old strong style form that we haven’t seen in WWE yet.

They aired a cryptic instagram post from Dion Lennox and his mystery men attackers (apparently they are on Social Media). It had a picture of their backs and it said that “no one is safe”…

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King made his entrance first followed by TNA X Division Champion Moose. Graves joked that King’s Heritage Cup is the closest that this city is going to get to a Super Bowl trophy (LOL… To be fair, Joe Burrow is a damn good quarterback along with Ja’marr Chase at wide receiver). Mike Rome handled the formal in ring championship match introductions (Ah, they should have had Vic’s wife McKenzie Mitchell do the match introductions). King actually got a favorable hometown reaction…

2. TNA X Division Champion Moose vs. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King for the TNA X Division Championship. King turned the tables on Moose and gave him a chop. Moose turned the tables back and gave King some breathtaking chops. Moose worked on King with strikes while no selling some slaps. King managed to trap Moose in the corner a bit with strikes. Moose no sold a Gamengiri. Moose used his weight to block a Sunset Bomb. Moose hit King with a chop.

Moose showed off his mad athleticism with a high dropkick to the top rope to dump King to ringside.[c]

Moose was dominating King back from the break. King started slapping himself to fire himself up. During the break, Moose backdropped King on the ramp (which was at level with the ring). King hit Moose with a Superkick and FrankenDriver. Looked a bit clunky, but King got a two count. King hit Moose with a Flip Dive at ringside. A “this is awesome” chant ensued. King hit Moose with a high crossbody for a nearfall.

Moose caught King with a pump kick and hit King with a cat leap crossbody, followed by a kip up. Moose hit King with a Jackknife Power Bomb for a nearfall. King blocked a spear with a Superkick. King hit Moose with his finisher, the spinning neckbreaker for a nearfall. Moose backdropped King. King dodged an initial spear, but Moose kept running and hit King with a Spear for the victory.

Moose defeated Lexis King via pinfall in 9:31 to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

NXT Champion Oba Femi made his entrance in street clothes to confront Moose in the ring. Oba said that Moose made it past King, but now it’s time to focus on what’s most important, “this”. Oba noted that Oba Femi vs. Moose is booked at The Theater at Madison Garden in two weeks on the Roadblock themed show in a title vs. title match (?). Vic Joseph plugged the Tuesday night themed show, Roadblock, and only said that the NXT title will be on the line…

A Shawn Spears promo aired. Spears said he’s here to guide individuals and help them find inner light. He talked about hwo Brooks Jensen was almost terminated, but after transforming his mind body and soul, he is who he was searching for all along. A trimmed and clean cut Brooks Jensen was shown.

Spears talked about Niko Vance and how his ferocity is his gift. Spears said the missing piece was Izzi Dame who had premeditated her deception. Spears said some call that manipulation, but he calls it strategy. Spears talked about how his family is now complete. Spears said Tony D never saw it coming and now he’s going to take the North American title next week…

Jordynne Grace was shown walking the hallways…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good introduction of Moose and given the right amount of time. A bit jarring to see King work babyface this week, but I really am liking his developing babyface in-ring style and it worked here because he got to play the role of local hero for the night. Moose has a good talent of making his smaller opponents look good in defeat. It was very refreshing to see Moose outside of the Impact Zone and TNA as a whole for the night. He looked great in the new setting. He’s been in TNA so long that he’s done everything there is to do there (Maaaaybe they have one last babyface run they can get out of him, but even then, he’s been in one location for so long). I wouldn’t mind seeing him make the move to either WWE or AEW full time, just so the world can see how great this guy is and for the guy to get a fresh start in a new setting.