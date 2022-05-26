AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the final edition before Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 929,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 922,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, up from last week’s 0.33 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating on USA Network. An NBA Playoff game on TNT topped the cable ratings with 6.422 million viewers with a 2.25 rating. The May 28, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the the Double or Nothing go-home show. The episode aired on a Friday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.