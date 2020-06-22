(Updated) AEW’s Sammy Guevara apologizes for 2016 statement regarding WWE’s Sasha Banks

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara has come under fire over comments he made regarding WWE wrestler Sasha Banks during a 2016 podcast. “Bro, Sasha Banks, oh my God, when I was at the WWE the other week, I wanted to go rape that woman,” Guevara stated on the podcast.

Guevara took to social media today and issued the following statement: “I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself.”

Powell’s POV: Guevara worked as an extra at the WWE event that he mentioned in the audio clip, which can be heard below. As of this update, Banks has not addressed the audio clip nor his apology. Likewise, AEW has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Update: Banks has issued a public statement since our initial report. Likewise, Guevara added a second post in which he directly apologized to her. Each of those statements can be read below.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Re-uploading this so as not to give the guy that focused on his fucking tryout instead of the fact that Sammy Guevara says he wanted to r*pe Sasha Banks any fucking clout or credit when he stayed quiet on this for 4 and a half years.

This is fucking disgusting. pic.twitter.com/dbG7QWErXB — Bubba (@dubyacbub) June 22, 2020

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020



