AEW Dynamite viewership post World Series

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 878,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 941,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.33 rating and finished sixth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.40 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.47 rating in the key demo. I’m surprised that Dynamite’s numbers declined without World Series competition.