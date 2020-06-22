Edge to address his future on WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Edge announced that he will address his WWE future on tonight’s Raw television show. “June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut,” Edge wrote on Twitter. “Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future.”

Powell’s POV: WWE confirmed that Edge underwent surgery to repair a triceps injury coming out of his WWE Backlash match with Randy Orton.

June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future. pic.twitter.com/A6FGcrwIp7 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 22, 2020



