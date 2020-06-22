Joey Ryan deletes Twitter page as accusations continue to pile up against him

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joey Ryan deleted his Twitter page after issuing an apology in response to a slew of sexual misconduct allegations that were levied against him over the weekend. Likewise, the Ryan-owned Bar Wrestling is no longer expected to run shows, according to SoCalUncensored.com.

Powell’s POV: The allegations against Ryan continued to stack up, as the SoCalUncensored website counted sixteen different claims against him. Ryan remains listed on the Impact Wrestling roster page as of this update.

Two weeks after your proposed to your now wife you made sure me and you were the only ones in a taxi back to the hotel, you kept trying to hold me hand no matter how many times I told you to get the fuck off me. I told you I wasn’t interested. https://t.co/VDHLAJYTv5 — Jetta (@jetta_wrestle) June 21, 2020



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

