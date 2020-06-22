What's happening...

Joey Ryan deletes Twitter page as accusations continue to pile up against him

June 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joey Ryan deleted his Twitter page after issuing an apology in response to a slew of sexual misconduct allegations that were levied against him over the weekend. Likewise, the Ryan-owned Bar Wrestling is no longer expected to run shows, according to SoCalUncensored.com.

Powell’s POV: The allegations against Ryan continued to stack up, as the SoCalUncensored website counted sixteen different claims against him. Ryan remains listed on the Impact Wrestling roster page as of this update.


