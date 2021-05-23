A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures Backstage Pass airing tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography features Ultimate Warrior.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Backstage Pass follows at 9CT/10ET on A&E. The teaser lists enhanced/bonus footage of Undertaker and Kane searching for their lost memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: A&E will replay the Steve Austin biography today at 3CT/4ET followed by last week’s Shawn biography at 5CT/6ET. The Ultimate Warrior biography replay is at 11CT/12ET. The next first-run edition of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures airs next Sunday and spotlights Jake Roberts searching for a bag that housed his snake Damien.