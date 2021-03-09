Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Impact Destination X replay, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Tiger Ali Singh, Melina

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey. The show is preceded by the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-There is not a new episode of “Young Rock” on NBC this week.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. This week’s show has eleven matches. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings. Note: I mistakenly listed in an earlier version of this story that there would not be a new episode tonight due to the Saturday showing. My apologies for the error.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of Eddie Edwards.

-Impact will also air the Destination X pay-per-view today at 2CT/3ET on AXS TV. The show included Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle, AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels, an Ultimate X match, and Bobby Roode vs. Austin Aries for the TNA Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) is 62.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) is 60. His son Bronson Rechsteiner was recently announced as a member of the latest class at the WWE Performance Center.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) is 50.

-Melina Perez is 42.