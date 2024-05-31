Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson jumps to the NFL

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson has signed with the Buffalo Bills. ESPN.com reports that Steveson signed a standard three-year rookie deal. “I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said. “I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [GM] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.” Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: The Olympic gold medal winning wrestler is a long shot because he does not have a football background. The ESPN story notes that the first time Steveson wore a pair of cleats was during his recent tryout with the Bills, who have him pegged to play defensive line. Brock Lesnar made a similar move by trying out for the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive lineman back in 2004. Lesnar did not make the team, but he was impressive enough that the team hoped he would get more reps in NFL Europe, but he declined to do so. Stephen Neal is an example of someone who made a successful jump from amateur wrestling to the NFL, winning three Super Bowls while playing guard for the New England Patriots.