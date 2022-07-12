AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest night one

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kenosuke Takeshita in a eliminator match

-Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship

-Claudi Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a three-way for the AEW Tag Titles

-Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

-Luchasaurus in action

-Christian Cage promo

-Chris Jericho speaks

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire death match with the rest of Jericho Appreciation Society in a shark cage has been announced for Fyter Fest week two. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Jake Barnett is on vacation the next two weeks, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).