What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: The early lineup for today’s show

July 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven.

-Mark Andrews vs. Lewis Howley.

-Nathan Frazer vs. Kenny Williams.

Powell’s POV: The Subculture tag team will get an NXT Tag Title match if Andrews is victorious. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.