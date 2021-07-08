NXT UK TV preview: The early lineup for today’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven.

-Mark Andrews vs. Lewis Howley.

-Nathan Frazer vs. Kenny Williams.

Powell’s POV: The Subculture tag team will get an NXT Tag Title match if Andrews is victorious. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.