ROH Notes: Brody King’s new faction, the mystery man from the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, lineups for the next two editions of the ROH Wrestling television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Brody King’s new faction is called Violence Unlimited. The group features King, Tony Deppen, Homicide, and Chris Dickinson.

-The mystery man who shoved Matt Taven and Vincent off the balcony during the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view is going by the name of Dutch. He is aligned with Vincent.

-Eli Isom will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Eli Isom vs. LSG, and the Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson rubber match.

-Next weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show will include Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Flamita, and Delirious vs. Rocky Romero.

-Sledge vs. O’Shay Edwards will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week video.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s column also includes notes on a Rhett Titus blog, how to follow Flip Gordon online now that he’s ditched Twitter, a list of topics in the Isom interview, and more.