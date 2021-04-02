What's happening...

4/1 OVW TV results: Tony Bizo vs. Dustin Jackson for a spot in a four-way number one contender’s match for a shot at the OVW National Championship held by Jessie Godderz, Mahabali Shera vs. Jackson Stone, OVW Women’s Champion Haley J vs. Katalina Perez in a non-title match

April 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

OVW TV
Results courtesy of Brian Cannon of OVWMania.blogspot.com
Streamed April 1, 2021 on FITE.TV (free replay available)

1. Tom Coffey defeated Kal Herro.

2. Ca$h Flo defeated Kyle Hawk.

Reverend Ronnie Roberts presented the Good Word with special guest Tony Bizo. It turned into an altercation between Tony Bizo and Dustin Jackson ahead of the main event.

3. Mahabali Shera defeated Jackson Stone.

4. OVW Women’s Champion Haley J (w/Luscious Lawrence) defeated Katalina Perez in a non-title match.

5. Dustin Jackson defeated Tony Bizo to earn a spot in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match. OVW National Champion Jessie Godderz sat in on commentary. Jackson earned a spot in the four-way match that will be held on April 24 and the winner will challenge Godderz for the National Title.

