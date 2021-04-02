What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 37

April 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-How will Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan strike back after being attacked by Edge?

-Sami Zayn’s red carpet premiere featuring Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was reportedly taped on Thursday, so I’m surprised that they haven’t advertised additional matches and segments. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

