AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the fallout from AEW Revolution edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

-Colt Cabana, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

-Pac vs. Chuck Taylor.

-Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall.

-Big Swole in action.

