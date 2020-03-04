NXT TV preview: Two steel cage matches, one tag team match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a steel cage match.

-Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a steel cage match.

-Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Powell’s POV: The official preview also questions what’s next for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, and whether Imperium will continue to target Finn Balor. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



