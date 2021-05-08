WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the throwback edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.157 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.018 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 1.923 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.147 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.166 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown drew a .6 in the adults for a first place finish in the 18-49 demographic, and finished first in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. Last week’s show delivered a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic in the overnights. The final numbers will be released on Monday.