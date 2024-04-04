Wrestler released by AEW on Monday is returning to the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Anthony Henry is returning to AEW after being released on Monday. Tony Khan shared the news in his ROH Supercard of Honor media call on Monday.
Powell’s POV: Khan made the announcement as part of his reply to my question about the talent cuts. Khan said there was a gray area when it came to wrestlers suffering injuries while working independent events like Henry did, but he said he had a change of heart and Henry will be returning to the company. My full report of Khan’s media call is available via the main page.
