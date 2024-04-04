Wrestler released by AEW on Monday is returning to the company

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony Henry is returning to AEW after being released on Monday. Tony Khan shared the news in his ROH Supercard of Honor media call on Monday.

Powell’s POV: Khan made the announcement as part of his reply to my question about the talent cuts. Khan said there was a gray area when it came to wrestlers suffering injuries while working independent events like Henry did, but he said he had a change of heart and Henry will be returning to the company. My full report of Khan’s media call is available via the main page.