WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Roanoke and Charleston (reports needed) Ivory, Brian Lee, Maven

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. The show includes additional fallout from WWE Survivor Series. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review. It will be posted a bit later tonight because I will also be covering AEW Rampage.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia. Join me for this week’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I will be filling in for Colin McGuire this week because he is a slacker, er, he is enjoying the holiday weekend with family. My audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are usually available on Sundays, but this week’s reviews may be delayed due to the holiday.

-We are looking reports from the WWE Super Show events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. WWE is also advertising Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, and Damian Priest.

-WWE is in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Civic Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Xavier, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivory (Lisa Moretti) is 60.

-Brian Lee is 55.

-Maven Huffman is 45.