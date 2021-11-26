WWE 205 Live spoilers: Full results of tonight’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Solo Sikoa defeated Andre Chase.

-Amari Miller beat Erica Yan.

-Elektra Lopez over Valentina Feroz.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.