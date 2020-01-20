WWE Raw preview: Ladder match for the U.S. Title, mixed tag match, Brock Lesnar

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the U.S. Championship.

-Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear.

Powell's POV: The show will include the brand's final hype for Sunday's Royal Rumble event. Raw will be held in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena and will not have football competition for the first time since August.



