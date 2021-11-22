WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.064 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.104 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second in its time slot in the battle with other broadcast network shows. The rating was down from last week’s .56 rating in the same demo.