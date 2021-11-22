AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches in Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Tony Nese vs. Logan LaRoux.
-The Bunny, Penelope Ford, and Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander, Ryo Mizunami, and Leyla Hirsch.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Keys.
-Willow Nightingale and Erica Leigh vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.
-Trish Adora vs. Riho.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Serpentico.
-Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase and Irvin Legend.
-Duke Davis, Ganon Jones, and Baron Black vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
