WWE Raw preview: The Raw After WrestleMania 41

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New WWE Champion John Cena plans to ruin pro wrestling

Powell’s POV: Cena spoke at the WrestleMania 41 press conference last night and said to watch Raw to see him ruin pro wrestling. Paul Levesque seemed to indicate that Travis Scott will also appear. Raw will be live on Monday from Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET (I already miss the early UK start times). My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).