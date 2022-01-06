What's happening...

Gabe Sapolsky announces his departure from WWE NXT

January 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Gabe Sapolsky indicated via social media that his run with WWE’s NXT brand has come to an end.

Powell’s POV: Sapolsky was among the NXT cuts the company made on Wednesday. He originally worked in ECW and went on to become one of the founders and the first booker of the Ring of Honor promotion. He later launched the Evolve and Dragon Gate USA promotions. Here’s wishing him and everyone else who was let go the best going forward.

