WWE announces that Roman Reigns has been cleared to return from COVID-19

January 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return from a bout with COVID-19. Reigns will appear on WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s great that Reigns seemingly did not have any major issues with the virus and will be able to appear on Smackdown. Brock Lesnar is also advertised for the show. Join me for my live review of Smackdown on Fridays as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET.

