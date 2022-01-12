NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 647,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 685,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 40th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show carried the New Year’s Evil theme and aired opposite a college football game on ESPN that led the cable ratings. This week’s show was built around the appearance of AJ Styles and went up against a couple of college basketball games that didn’t do anything special in the ratings.