WWE Raw results (6/9): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, appearances by WWE Champion John Cena and MITB winner Seth Rollins, the return of Nikki Bella

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,672)

Phoenix, Arizona at PHX Arena

Streamed live June 9, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] The host venue’s exterior was shown while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Cole narrated backstage shots of new Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Gunther, and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and his son… Cole listed the attendance as 14,361 and said the venue was sold out… A video package recapped WWE Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide…

WWE Champion John Cena made his entrance. He wore Phoenix Suns colors. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor delivered Cena’s over-the-top introduction. Cena heeled on the fans for cheerleading for “a sideshow comedian” who tries to be him. Cena asked if the fans thought they made a difference.

Cena called the fans keyboard warriors and mocked them for thinking they have influence. Cena barked that it’s his retirement tour. He counted down to the remaining dates of 19. Cena said that from R-Truth to Cody Rhodes to Randy Orton, Cena has shut the mouths of the fans and beaten their best.

CM Punk’s entrance music played, and he walked to the ring wearing a Ramones sweatshirt and jeans. Punk asked Cena if he was comfortable. Punk told him that he wants him to be comfortable because he has a lot of things to get off his chest.

Punk said he’s not defending the establishment. He said he’s not stanning for TKOr or defending the billionaires. Punk said he’s defending the people. Punk asked Cena if he’s mad because the establishment picked Cena, but the fans never did.

Punk said he wasn’t there to kiss the Final Boss’s ass like Cena. Punk said the people are his boss. Cena held up the title belt. Punk said it’s his job to give the people what they want. “And if they want the truth, I’m going ot give them Ron Killings,” Punk said.

Punk recalled Cena apologizing to him when he choked him out during the Elimination Chamber. Punk said Cena knows what he’s doing is wrong. A “you sold out” chant started. Punk said that when he takes the title off Cena, he will spend his days apologizing for the man he’s become.

Punk said the title belt corrupted him. Punk said he knows because the same belt turned him into a monster in 2012. Punk said he’s afraid of the man he becomes when he has the belt. Punk said he now sees that he has to become a monster to stop the monster.

Punk said the title means power and control to people like Cena and Seth Rollins, but in his mind, it belongs to the people. Punk said Cena has 18 dates left after tonight. Punk said he would leave it up to Cena to decide which one of those dates Punk will take the title off his shoulder. Punk said that if Cena isn’t a coward, he’d say that date is tonight.

“John Cena, CM Punk, one final match,” Cena said. “The Best in the World against The Greatest of All Time for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Let’s do it. Not tonight. No, a match like this, you’re going to follow me to Saudi Arabia, and we’re going to do it at Night of Champions. The ball’s in your court, hero. If you want a title match, it’s going to be at Night of Champions.”

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played. Punk told Cena, “You’re on” off-mic, which Cole pointed out. Rollins walked out with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins held up the Money in the Bank briefcase while Cole said it’s a reminder that Rollins can cash in any time, on any champion…

Cole introduced Wade Barrett as his color commentator while adding that Pat McAfee had the night off. They hyped the King and Queen of the Ring matches that would take place during the show.

A graphic listed the other four-way matches for KOTR: The winner of tonight’s Sami Zayn vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dom Mysterio will face the winner of Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes in the semifinals. The other side of the bracket has Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura facing the winner of Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. a mystery final entrant…

Chad Gable made his entrance with Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Gable sold his heavily wrapped right elbow and his taped-up shoulder while a graphic listed his opponent as AJ Styles heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: So they’re trying to position it like Punk going to Saudi Arabia is because his character is trying to be the hero by taking the belt back from Cena. I hope Phil Brooks has a better explanation for any fans who are disappointed in this move given some of the negative comments he made about WWE’s relationship with the Saudi government. Putting that aside, I enjoyed the segment and I’m happy we’re getting one more Cena vs. Punk match.

AJ Styles made his entrance coming out of the break…

1. AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed). Styles caught Gable with a dropkick. Gable rolled to the floor. Styles went to the apron and decided to bicker with the referee for no good reason. Gable swept Styles’ legs to get him off the apron and then suplexed him on the floor. [C]

Gable put Styles in the ankle lock. In a shocking development, Styles rolled out of the hold just like everyone else does. Styles hit a quick Styles Clash and scored the pin. After the match, Barrett dubbed the speedy Styles Clash as a Flash Clash…

AJ Styles beat Chad Gable in 7:55.

Powell’s POV: A solid television match with a clean finish. What’s not to like?

Liv Morgan was warming up on the Gorilla Position area set when Roxanne Perez showed up and tried to talk to her. Morgan told her to save her breath. She said she would beat Perez, win the tournament, and take back her championship. Perez played up working together for the good of The Judgment Day, but Morgan told her to stay out of her way. Rodriguez offered her a handshake and said May the best woman win. “I will,” Morgan said while shaking her hand. Morgan made her entrance for the four-way match… [C]

Perez was in the ring coming out of the break. The end of Kairi Sane’s entrance was televised, and then Rhea Ripley received a fully televised entrance while the decibel meter graphic was shown…

2. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez in a four-way Queen of the Ring match. Sane dropkicked Morgan and Perez simultaneously to knock them out of the ring. Ripley put Sane down and then hit her with a basement dropkick that led to a two count. Sane came back with a neckbreaker for a two count.

Morgan and Perez finally returned after spending more time selling a dropkick than most wrestlers dedicate to selling a Poison Rana these days. A short time later, Morgan and Perez caught Sane going for a top rope crossbody block. The duo pressed Sane over their heads and then threw her onto Ripley at ringside. [C]

Late in the match, Ripley hit the Riptide on Morgan and had her pinned, but Raquel Rodriguez showed up pulled Ripley out of the ring. Ripley and Rodriguez fought at ringside until Sane dove from the top rope onto them on the floor.

[Hour Two] Sane returned to the ring and hit Morgan with an Insane Elbow. Sane had Morgan beat, but Perez rolled Sane into a pin for the three count…

Roxanne Perez defeated Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan in 12:50 to advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

A graphic after the match showed that Perez will face the winner of Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Nia Jax, and the other side of the bracket has the winner of Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae facing the winner of Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: Asuka! Anyway, good work from the wrestlers, but the way the finish played out is one of the reasons that I’m down on having four-way matches in this tournament. I prefer a singles tournament, but the bigger issue is WWE creative continues to play it safe by trying to protect too many people with interference finishes because they are legal in Triple Threats and four-ways.

A Worlds Collide video package aired and boasted 4.1 million YouTube views…

Becky Lynch was shown walking backstage. She walked past Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, who were arguing with one another… [C]

Jey Uso was shown pacing backstage, and then Gunther was shown warming up inside his locker room…

John McKeever and Steve Gerben, creators of the Netflix series Tires, were shown in the crowd…

Powell’s POV: I dig that show. Good dumb fun. I was pleasantly surprised to see the second season has 12 episodes, double the number of season one.

A Nikki Bella video aired… Nikki greeted Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. After exchanging hugs, Nikki came upon Kairi Sane showing frustration as she walked away from Iyo Sky. Nikki introduced herself to the Women’s World Champion. Nikki said she respects Sky, who said Nikki paved the way…

New Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance. Lynch said the title belt became the biggest prize in wrestling because she holds it. She said she should have spent the weekend celebrating with her husband and daughter, but Lyra Valyria ruined everything. Lynch demanded that Valkyria come out and apologize to her.

Lyra Valkyria started to make her entrance, but Bayley entered the ring and hit Lynch from behind. Bayley mounted Lynch and threw punches at her. Valkyria looked surprised at ringside. When Lynch ended up at ringside, Valkyria rolled her back in. Lynch avoided Bayley’s finisher and hopped the barricade to made her exit…

R-Truth hopped onto the broadcast table dressed in black and pulled back his hoodie. Truth told fans not to let anyone say their voices don’t matter. “I am back because of y’all,” Truth said. Truth added that the fans didn’t just bring Truth back, they have him.

“We all love R-Truth,” he said. “I love R-Truth too. R-Truth can be too funny all the time. R-Truth can be too nice, and he’s too forgiving. Not me. I wish you would. I feel different. I feel alive. And for any of you that thinks I’m a liar, you think I’m a sideshow act, you think I’m a gimmick…”

Truth put the mic down and pulled out a pair of scissors, which he used to cut off his braids. The fans responded with an uncensored “holy shit” chant. “R-Truth, the truth has set me free,” he said. “I am Ron Killings. I am the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Now put some respect on my name.” Truth exited via the crowd…

Powell’s POV: This was really well received by the live crowd. I dig that Killings is back and shaking up the act after all these years.

Dominik Mysterio was warming up backstage when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh showed up and bumped fists with him. Balor was surprised that he wasn’t in the tournament. Dom said Balor had his shot at Money in the Bank and that didn’t work out, so he didn’t think Balor would mind if he was in KOTR.

Balor said he wasn’t upset. He said everything was working out perfectly. Roxanne Perez showed up. Balor told Dom and McDonagh to let her know. McDonagh reluctantly fist-bumped Perez. Dom didn’t bump fists, but he told Perez that he watched her match, and she did a pretty good job.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez showed up. Morgan asked what everyone was celebrating. Perez said she helped Morgan by stopping Kairi Sane. “Is that what you did?” Morgan asked. “Congrats then.” Morgan and Rodriguez left. Balor told Dom he should talk to Morgan. Dom said he had a match. “Or not,” Balor said with a laugh after Dom left…

Penta made his entrance for the King of the Ring match… [C] A Mr. Iguana video package aired…

Seth Rollins spoke to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed inside their dressing room while Paul Heyman stood by. Rollins fired up Breakker, who barked and then headed out for his match… Dominik Mysterio was in the ring and then Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker made their entrances…

3. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta in a four-way King of the Ring match. Breakker put Dom down with a clothesline and was the only man standing heading into a break a minute into the match. [C] There was a series of dives that was capped off by Breakker jumping from the apron and hitting Dom with a clothesline that knocked him over the broadcast table. [C]