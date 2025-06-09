Wrestling Open RI “Episode 10” results (6/9): Vetter’s review of Bryce Donovan, VSK, Jariel Rivera, and Mark Sterling vs. Brando Lee and The Shooter Boys, Marcus Mathers vs. BRG for the IWTV Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 10”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 9, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, TJ Crawford, Nick Battee, referee Scott Robinson, and another guy provided commentary over the course of the show. The attendance was maybe 100.

* There was a WWE ID show on Sunday in New York. Several of those ID competitors have made the trek east to Rhode Island to compete tonight!

1. JGeorge vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a spotlight match. Referee Robinson and TJ Crawford called this one. JGeorge keeps getting these spotlight matches on both Mondays and Thursdays. Pasquale’s undefeated streak ended Thursday. Jack knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and hit a delayed vertical suplex. They traded some forearm strikes. JGeorge hit a doublestomp to the chest at 4:00. He blocked a uranage. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then his twisting uranage for the pin. Pasquale remains the ‘one to watch’ of this rookie class.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated JGeorge at 5:13.

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin for the IWTV World Title. This is now Mathers’ tenth title defense, and he wore his Phillies-inspired gear today. BRG charged at the bell and stomped on Marcus. Paul Crockett is solo on commentary as we’re now on the main show. Marcus hit a step-up mule kick for a nearfall. BRG yelled at Ref Robinson. He hit a dropkick, then a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 2:00, and he was in charge early on. Crockett talked about the sheer number of matches that Mathers has competed in during the past few months.

Brett hit a top-rope axe handle and again jawed at the ref. He grabbed a leg and hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00. Brett shoved the ref; the ref shoved BRG back! Marcus fired up and hit some punches and some clotheslines, then his fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Brett hit some running back elbows into the corner, then a short-arm clothesline at 7:00. Mathers hit the heel hook kick to the jaw, then a fisherman’s brainbuster for the pin. Good match.

Marcus Mathers defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin to retain the IWTV World Title at 7:35.

* On Thursday, It’s Gal will face Bear Bronson, while Bryce Donovan will defend his Wrestling Open Title against TJ Crawford.

3. Nick Battee vs. Cappuccino Jones. Battee carried his megaphone; he’s a bit like Darius Martin, and he’s been a good heel foil. WWE ID prospect Jones carried his coffee to the ring. Crockett noted Jones competed at a past Wrestling Open show in Worcester. Standing switches to open; they are roughly the same height and build. Jones hit an impressive dropkick at 1:30, and we got a “Cold Brew!” chant. Jones slipped coming off the ropes; Battee immediately stomped on him and took control. (I appreciate this crowd; no chants telling Jones he f’d up.)

They traded punches with Jones selling a neck injury from his landing on that slip-up, and Battee remained in charge. Nick snapped the neck and got a nearfall at 4:30, and he applied a rear-naked choke and kept Jones grounded. Jones finally hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 6:00. Jones hit a springboard back elbow and a half-nelson suplex, and he was fired up. Battee avoided a Decaffinator and hit a clothesline to the back of the head, then an axe kick to the back of the head for the pin! That’s definitely an upset!

Nick Battee defeated Cappuccino Jones at 6:47.

4. Sam Holloway vs. Love, Doug. I’ll reiterate that WWE ID prospect Holloway gets a Matt Morgan comparison; he’s 6’8″ and a wide body. He has a huge size advantage over Doug. Doug ‘drew a line in the sand’ by dropping petals on the mat; Sam easily shoved Doug to the mat. The crowd was loudly supporting Doug. Doug hit a dropkick and a running forearm in the corner. Nick Battee joined Crockett on commentary. Holloway easily tossed Doug across the ring, and he hit a release suplex that sent Doug from one corner to the other at 2:30.

Sam hit a chop that leveled Doug, but he paused to bark at the crowd. A running kick got another nearfall, and he kept Doug grounded. Doug hit a few clotheslines that barely impacted Holloway. He hit a forearm in the corner, but Sam blocked a bulldog. Sam hit a running shotgun dropkick at 6:00, and we had a loud “We love Doug!” chant. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Doug hit a top-rope “Slice of Love’ (Sliced Bread) for the upset pin. The crowd was totally into this.

Love, Doug defeated Sam Holloway at 6:41.

* Jermaine Marbury was slated to face It’s Gal tonight, but we were informed he’s injured and out of action for four to six weeks! So, Bobby Orlando is taking Marbury’s slot. (I’ll point out that Battee stayed on commentary.)

5. It’s Gal vs. Bobby Orlando. Gal makes four straight matches with an ID prospect, and he wore his body-building medals. A lockup to open. Orlando hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gal hit a Buckle Bomb and a clothesline for a nearfall, then some punches to the gut, then a gutbuster over his knee at 3:30, and he paused to flex. Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and he barked at the ref, then hit some more stomps and kept Bobby grounded.

Orlando hit a clothesline and fired up. He hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 6:00, and he dropped Gal with a superkick. Bobby hit a bodyslam and went to the top rope. Battee left commentary, jumped on the apron, and tripped Orlando. The ref saw it and called for the bell. Gal and Battee hit a team stunner move on Bobby. Gal challenged Bobby to a tag match next week… if Bobby can find a partner!

Bobby Orlando defeated It’s Gal via DQ at 6:41.

* Crockett announced that Wrestling Open is going to begin the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Tournament in the coming weeks!

6. Ice Williams vs. TJ Crawford. WWE ID prospect Ice is showing more of a heelish demeanor than I’ve seen before, and Crockett noted this is Williams’ Wrestling Open debut. Promoter Drew Cordeiro stood at the entrance and noted that TJ is facing Bryce Donovan for the title on Thursday. TJ got on the mic and said he’s going to kick Ice’s head off. They took turns playing to the crowd — it’s still weird to have the crowd cheering for TJ — and we finally got the bell to get underway. Ice slapped him and barked at him.

TJ worked the left arm and hit a roundhouse kick to the chest for a nearfall at 1:30. Ice stomped on him in the corner and hit a back suplex for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope flying elbow to the back of the head for a nearfall at 4:00. Ice locked in a half-crab, and he jawed at the crowd. Ice hit a backbreaker over his knee. He charged, but TJ caught him with the Silver Bullet (spin kick to the head) and a running knee for the pin! That ended quickly! A very good match, but no way TJ was losing days ahead of his title match.

TJ Crawford defeated Ice Williams at 6:35.

* We saw the video of Max Caster offering $50,000 of his own money to anyone who ‘hurts Ichiban worse than he’s ever been hurt before.” We then saw the footage of Miracle Generation turning on Ichiban, and how it led to the main event.

7. Dustin Waller vs. Anthony Greene. A lockup and a feeling-out process to open. Dustin knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Greene hit some chops. Waller hit a leg lariat to the chin for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall and applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Dustin hit a superkick, and he went for a Lethal Injection, but Greene caught Waller and slammed him. Greene hit a running neckbreaker at 5:30, and he was fired up. Greene hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall.

Waller hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Waller collapsed in the corner and sold a knee injury at 7:30 that absolutely no one was buying, but the ref; she kept Greene back as she checked on Waller. Suddenly, Kylon King hopped on the ring apron and distracted Greene! Waller hopped up and slammed Greene for the cheap pin; the cameras really didn’t catch the finisher.

Dustin Waller defeated Anthony Greene at 8:22.

8. Bryce Donovan, “VSK” Vinny Scalice, Jariel Rivera, and “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Brando Lee and “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz in a 4-on-3 handicap match. Crockett explained that the heels would only agree to this match if it was 4-on-3. Long-haired Ortiz opened against Jariel Rivera (think Juventud.) Scalice hit a dropkick on Ortiz. The Shooter Boys hit some quick team offense on Vinny. Bryce tagged in at 3:30 and hit some bodyslams on Ortiz and tossed the kid across the ring.

Short-haired Vecchio tagged in and hit some punches that barely affected Bryce. Brando tagged in; Bryce tagged out to Sterling rather than lock up with Brando. Sterling conferred in the corner with Scalice, and we had a loud “You can’t wrestle!” chant directed at Sterling. Mark finally grabbed Brando Lee and tied him in a headlock; he went to the floor and called for a timeout, and these games just infuriated Crockett. Back in the ring, VSK hit Lee from behind. Everyone began brawling as the ref lost control. The SB hit stereo superkicks on Bryce at 10:00, and all the heels bailed to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Brando. Sterling immediately tagged in and stomped on Brando, and the heels kept Lee grounded and in their corner. Ortiz finally got a hot tag at 15:00 and hit a top-rope crossbody block and an Exploder Suplex. Ortiz hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall on VSK. Bryce stopped the Shooter Boys from hitting a Doomsday Device. Jariel and Bryce hit a team chokeslam on Ortiz for a nearfall, but Lee made the save. Vecchio hit a German Suplex on Rivera. Scalice hit a Lungblower to the back. Brando got a jackknife cover out of nowhere to pin Sterling. A fun match.

Brando Lee, Anthony Vecchio, and Aaron Ortiz defeated Bryce Donovan, Mark Sterling, and “VSK” Vinny Scalice and Jariel Rivera at 18:07.

* Brando got on the mic and demanded a match against Bryce next Monday, regardless of whether Bryce is still champion by then or not.

Final Thoughts: With all the WWE ID talent, this was a really top-notch episode. I wouldn’t have expected it going in, but I’ll go with Battee-Cappuccino for best match, and it was a pleasant upset win for the local talent over the ID prospect. I’ll go with Waller-Greene for second, ahead of Crawford-Ice. My only complaint tonight is no women’s match. I’m really enjoying these Monday shows; I like how well this venue is lit, and I like that they stress a family-friendly show, and fans oblige by not swearing. It’s paying off, too; we have kids in the crowd, which is always good to see. I watched this live; it should be up on IWTV by Tuesday morning.