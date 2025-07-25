Wrestling Open “Episode 186” results (7/24): Vetter’s review of Big Business vs. Stetson Ranch for a shot at the Wrestling Open Tag Titles, Charles Mason vs. Terry Yaki, Tina San Antonio vs. Gabby Forza

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Wrestling Open “Episode 186”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 24, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Brother Greatness provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150; they are pretty consistent.

1. Jay Lyon vs. JGeorge in a spotlight match. This feud is going to go on until one of them wins two in a row; seconds into the match, the crowd started chanting “fight forever!” and they just might. Brother Greatness and Ref Robinson provided commentary on this one. JGeorge hit a leg lariat at 2:00. Lyon hit a second-rope swinging Flatliner, and they were both down at 4:00. He hit a running splash into the corner. JGeorge countered with a Lungblower to the back and an axe kick to the back of the neck for the pin. We’ll see these two again next week!

JGeorge defeated Jay Lyon at 4:53.

* The main show is underway and Crockett took over on commentary, alongside Brother Greatness.

2. “Handyman” Jake Gray vs. Jay Tunis. They immediately traded slaps, and Jake ‘wrenched’ Jay’s left arm. Tunis seized control. Gray fired up and hit some clotheslines and a mid-ring Sliced Bread at 5:00. He hit the Trust Fall (a Coffin Drop) for the pin. Meh.

Jake Gray defeated Jay Tunis at 5:32.

* DJ Powers came to the ring and got on the mic, but the crowd shouted him down. He was supposed to fight Mani Ariez, who couldn’t make it tonight. So, he issued an open challenge. (Also, Powers’ tag match against Ariez next week is still on.)

3. DJ Powers vs. Erik Chacha. Chacha is the undersized Ecuador native; he got in the ring, slapped DJ, and we’re underway! He hit a huracanrana. He hit some roundhouse kicks as Powers was tied in the ropes. DJ hit a second-rope superplex. The crowd was all over DJ, who choked Chacha and chopped him. He hit a suplex and made a cocky one-footed cover at 4:30. Chacha hit a bulldog. DJ hit a Claymore Kick, then a frogsplash for the decisive pin.

DJ Powers defeated Erik Chacha at 6:25.

4. Charles Mason vs. Terry Yaki in a Discovery Gauntlet match. Again, the winner advances to wrestle here again next week, and there is no announced end date to the gauntlet. Yaki is one of the top-tier guys from the Atlanta area, so he’s traveled quite a way to be here; Brother Greatness noted that AR Fox is Yaki’s trainer. Quick reversals early on, and Yaki hit a dropkick at 2:00. He hit a slingshot flipping senton for a nearfall. Mason dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Mason finally removed his button-down shirt, and he choked Yaki and kept him grounded.

They traded chops, and Mason hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Crockett noted here that Yaki came from Atlanta for this match. Mason hit a high back suplex for a nearfall. Terry fired up and hit some chops. Mason bit him on the forehead, then choked Yaki on the mat. Mason choked him while standing on the middle rope, with Yaki’s feet dangling. Yaki hit a twisting DDT at 7:30. Yaki hit an enzuigiri and a springboard dropkick and he was fired up. Yaki nailed a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 9:00, and we got a one-minute remaining warning. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver, then he applied a rear-naked choke, and Yaki tapped out. Good match and best so far.

Charles Mason defeated Terry Yaki at 9:40 to advance in the gauntlet.

* Monday’s show features Marcus Mathers against a mystery opponent, Liviyah vs. Davienne, the Open Door War elimination match, plus Swipe Right and Bryce Donovan teaming in an eight-man tag match.

5. Sean “Vegan” Keegan vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. I’ve suddenly seen Keegan a lot lately, and he’s comparable to Juice Robinson’s NXT-era CJ Parker character. I’m glad to see A-Game back; he is really striking me as a young Jay Lethal of late. (He won six straight Discovery Gauntlet matches before losing to Mason a few weeks ago.) Basic reversals early on. A-Game hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 1:30. Keegan hit a sideslam for a nearfall. A-Game peppered him with punches to the gut, and they traded punches. A-Game hit a half-nelson suplex and a running knee for the pin. Solid.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Sean “Vegan” Keegan at 5:24.

* A Game got on the mic. He said it has only been a few weeks since he was here, but he missed the fans. (Cheap pop.) He called out Charles Mason. He wants Mason to win “the right way.”

6. Tina San Antonio vs. Gabby Forza. I know I’ve seen these two fight at least three times before, including the first time I ever saw Forza. They forcefully shook hands before they locked up. Tina applied a leg lock around the waist as they fought on the mat. Gabby hit some shoulder blocks to the ribs in the corner at 3:00. Tina snapped her throat across the top rope and began stomping on Gabby. Tina did a Bronco Buster in the corner at 4:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabby hit a World’s Strongest Slam and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Tina hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Jackhammer. She applied a Stretch Muffler; that’s new! Tina eventually tapped out. Solid.

Gabby Forza defeated Tina San Antonio at 7:34.

* Gabby got on the mic, and she wants another match with Cosmic. She called her out for a submission match next week! (Also, I just looked it up, Gabby is now 5-2 lifetime against Tina: 3-2 in singles matches and 2-0 in tag matches.)

7. Pedro Dones and Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Joe Ocasio and; Brett Mettro. The rookies, Mettro and Pasquale opened in an intense lockup. Pasquale hit a bodyslam at 2:30 and tagged in Dones. Pedro leapt off the ropes, but Ocasio caught him, slammed him into the corner, then hit a suplex. “When was the last time you saw Pedro chucked like that?” Brother Greatness asked. The heels began working over Pedro. Brett applied a bear hug at 5:30, then a Bulldog Powerslam. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 7:30.

Pedro hit a back-body drop and finally tagged in Pasquale, who hit a dropkick on Joe and running back elbows into the corner. He hit a huge flying clothesline for a nearfall. Brett accidentally hit Ocasio! The babyfaces hit team shoulder blocks. Jack and Brett fought on the floor, while Pedro and Joe locked up in the ring. Dones hit a second-rope shoulder tackle at 10:00 and his flying headbutt, but Ocasio rolled to the ropes. Brett struck Dones from behind in the head with a wrench! Ocasio immediately jumped on the prone Dones for the cheap pin. Fairly standard, basic tag. Brett hit Pasquale in the head with the wrench, too.

Joe Ocasio and Brett Mettro defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale and Pedro Dones at 10:50.

* Love, Doug and TJ Crawford came out first for the next match. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris got on the mic and said that his scheduled partner, Danny Miles, isn’t here. Johnny Canine (formerly Johnny Rivera) jumped in the ring and attacked TJ and Doug from behind, and we’re underway!

8. “Big Business” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford vs. “The Stetson Ranch” Johnny Canine and Wonderboy Brian Morris. The heels worked over Crawford. TJ hit a spin kick. Doug threw petals in Rivera’s eyes, and BB began working over Johnny. (I presume this was a last-minute fill-in for Johnny.) Canine mounted Crawford and punched him in the face. Morris hit a snap suplex on TJ at 7:30 and a knee drop to the forehead for a nearfall. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow on Morris at 9:00 and they were both down. Johnny yanked Doug off the apron so he wasn’t there for a tag.

Crawford finally hit a double stunner. Doug got the hot tag at 10:30, and he hit some clotheslines and flying forearms on each heel. Doug hit a springboard back elbow and a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Morris nailed a dropkick for a nearfall on Doug. Doug hit a bodyslam, but Johnny made the save. Johnny hit a swinging uranage on Doug for a believable nearfall. Morris and Canine started arguing. BB hit stereo kicks on Canine, then stereo kicks on Morris. Doug hit his twisting back suplex on Morris. Doug hit his Rebound Lariat on Canine, then a plancha to the floor on Morris. Meanwhile, TJ hit an Angle Slam to pin Rivera.

Love, Doug and TJ Crawford defeated Johnny Canine and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris at 14:45.

* Crawford got on the mic and he called out Swipe Right for a title match next Thursday!

Final Thoughts: Not my favorite episode… the Monday shows have recently had better lineups with fewer student matches, and I’m just enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere of the Monday shows more. Also noteworthy that this was a rare episode with no WWE ID prospects; that really hasn’t happened too often since the ID program began last November. Mason vs. Yaki is the only match today I would describe as “good” (meaning somewhere between 2.25 and 3 stars, if you go by that metric or rating.) The main event really picked up once we got to the hot tag to Doug, and that takes second. Nothing else really stood out today. All of that said, I’m really liking what Forza, A-Game, Pasquale and Powers are bringing to the table — the future here is so bright for a lot of these young up-and-comers.