Wrestling Open “Episode 223” results (4/9): Vetter’s review of Bear Bronson vs. Eye Black Jack, Stetson Ranch vs. Ichiban and Waves & Curls

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 223”

Streamed live on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 9, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150; it feels like it’s up a bit this week. Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness, Bobby Casale, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. DJ Powers vs. All Go Nelly in a spotlight match. Nelly has been here a few times now. Robinson and Casale provided commentary on this one. Robinson asked Bobby about trouble within the Stetson Ranch, but Casale dismissed his concerns, assuring him the “Ranch is stronger than ever.” Meanwhile, Nelly hit a dropkick and a delayed vertical suplex at 1:30. Powers hit some punches and got some boos.

Powers backed him into a corner and hit some chops, then hit a standing neckbreaker at 3:00. Nelly hit some running back elbows and another dropkick, then a backbreaker over his knee. DJ nailed his running Claymore Kick, then his fisherman’s small package driver for the pin. That was a pretty good match for how short it was.

DJ Powers defeated All Go Nelly at 4:21.

* Crockett took over on commentary for the main show. Seconds into the next match, Brother Greatness joined him.

2. Christian Darling and Tyler Jordan vs. “The Vibe” Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez (w/Brother Greatness). Jordan is the talented rising star from Cleveland who recently had a WWE tryout. Darling and Mani opened, and Ariez hit some blows to the ribs. Jordan choked Ariez in the ropes. Mani hit a senton on Darling for a nearfall at 3:00. Diaz hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall on Jordan. Ariez hit a sliding clothesline on Jordan for a nearfall. Diaz hit a powerslam and a moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00.

The heels began working over Sammy, hitting a team suplex with Darling getting the nearfall. Christian hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:30, then a Doomsday clothesline for a nearfall. Jordan hit an impressive belly-to-belly release suplex on Sammy. Sammy finally hit a spin kick to the jaw. Mani got the hot tag and leveled Darling with a clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30. The heels hit some kicks and began working over Mani and kept him grounded. Darling hit a hard clothesline in the corner at 11:30. Jordan hit a German Suplex for a nearfall.

Sammy got a hot tag and cleared the ring. He hit a springboard fadeaway stunner on Jordan, then a dive through the ropes onto Darling, then a top-rope frog splash on Darling for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Mani clotheslined Darling to the floor. Sammy hit a superkick on Jordan, then a brainbuster. Mani immediately hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall, but Darling made the save. Darling hit a spinebuster on Sammy for a nearfall. Sammy was on Jordan’s shoulders and got a Victory Roll for the flash pin! A really sharp main show opener.

Sammy Diaz and Mani Ariez defeated Tyler Jordan and Christian Darling at 15:08.

* The heels continued to beat up Sammy, hitting him in the thigh with a chair. Brother Greatness left commentary to help, but they kept him out of the ring. The heels hit another chair shot across the knee. “The damage has been done,” Crockett said.

* Tyree Taylor came to the ring, and he’s livid and called out Ray Jaz . However, Rain Conway came out and taunted him. “I don’t think you have the brains enough to read the room,” Tyree told him. We have a bonus match, right now! (Also, Brother Greatness remained on commentary.)

3. Tyree Taylor vs. Rain Conway. Rain punched him at the bell; Tyree no-sold it, and we got the “You f—ed up!” chant at Rain. Taylor hip-tossed him out of the corner, then hit some blows to the ribs and his frying pan-like chops to the chest. “This is like when people hop into tiger cages,” Brother Greatness said, as Tyree hit some bodyslams. Taylor hit a uranage-style chokeslam and a discus clothesline for the pin.

Tyree Taylor defeated Rain Conway at 4:03.

* Tyree got back on the mic and again called out Ray Jaz. But now, DJ Powers came out of the back! “Can I talk, please?” DJ asked, and the crowd shouted “No!” in unison. Funny. He belittled the crowd. They are going to have a match next week!

4. Brad Hollister vs. Kylon King. No other Big Business members with Hollister. Brad scooped Kylon up at the bell and ran him back-first into the corner and stomped on him. He hip-tossed Kylon across the ring, and he hit a senton at 1:30. Kylon hit a German Suplex and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. King hit an Exploder Suplex. Brad nailed a German Suplex at 3:00, and they were both down. Brad hit a clothesline and a release German Suplex, with King rotating and landing on his stomach. Hollister hit an Angle Slam, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall.

King hit a shotgun dropkick and a spinebuster, and transitioned to a half crab, but Brad kicked free at 5:00. Brad hit a Pounce! Kylon dove through the ropes onto Brad, but as they got back into the ring, Hollister hit a clothesline, and they were both down. This has been really sharp. Brad hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:00. Kylon hit a DDT, then a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall. Brad hit a spear, then his Tornado Jackhammer for the clean pin. That’s about as good a sub-10-minute match as you’ll see here.

Brad Hollister defeated Kylon King at 8:43.

* Hollister got on the mic and challenged Dustin Waller to a match next week!

5. Pedro Dones vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams). A basic lockup to open, and Pedro hit some chops. He clotheslined BRG to the floor. Oxx grabbed an ankle, allowing Gosselin to hit a superkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Brett choked him on the mat and stayed in charge. Brett hit a top-rope axe handle at 4:30 as the fans chanted profanities at him. Pedro hit a Pounce and a flying shoulder block. He hit a running knee in the corner, then a Samoan Drop at 6:30.

Pedro collapsed and pretended that Oxx tripped him. The fans played along, and all pointed their fingers at Oxx! The ref ejected Oxx, who was innocent that time! Pedro immediately rolled up BRG for the pin. Funny, as the crowd jumped in and convinced the ref.

Pedro Dones defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 7:37.

* A new highlight video played for Liviyah, set to a song by Poppy. Wrestling Open and GCW do these types of videos better than anyone.

6. Liviyah and Gabby Forza vs. Amity LaVey and Sammi Chaos. Crockett again hinted at an upcoming women’s title tournament and said this could be a preview. LaVey and Liviyah opened. Crockett said Amity “lives in my nightmares.” Gabby jumped in and splashed LaVey in the corner, and they hit a team suplex. Sammi jumped in and confronted Gabby, and they locked up. Gabby hit a shotgun dropkick and some clotheslines in the corner, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall on Chaos at 2:00.

Gabby tried to lift Sammi, but her legs gave out, and Sammi collapsed on her for a nearfall. Amity hit a huracanrana on Gabby, then a Cannonball as Gabby was against the ropes. Sammi cranked on Gabby’s head and kept her grounded. Sammi hit a running splash at 5:00. Amity jumped on Sammi’s back, and Sammi hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, with both of their weight crashing on Gabby!

Liviyah got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then a leaping crossbody block on Amity and a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Sammi went for a chokeslam, but Liviyah blocked it. Forza hit a German Suplex on Sammi, but Sammi immediately chokeslammed Gabby for the pin! I didn’t see that coming! “What a shocker of an upset!” Crockett shouted. LaVey hit “Rigor Mortis” (a Widow’s Peak) on Liviyah, and the heels left.

Sammi Chaos and Amity LaVey defeated Liviyah and Gabby Forza at 7:37.

7. Bear Bronson vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Jack ended a losing streak last week. He said he needed to step up his game and then called out Bear! Bronson got on the mic and asked Jack, “Are you sure this is what you want?” Jack is maybe an inch taller, but Bronson is clearly thicker. An intense lockup, but Bronson threw Jack to the mat. Jack hit a dropkick. Bear hit a butt drop, splashing onto Jack’s sternum for a nearfall at 3:00. Bear hit some chops in the corner and was in charge. Jack went for a second-rope crossbody block, but Bear caught him.

Bronson hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:30. Jack hit a suplex, and that popped the crowd. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Jack hit some flying forearms and a springboard-back-elbow, then an Impaler DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. Jack hit some superkicks. He got underneath Bear in the corner and hit a powerbomb, then a DVD for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. (We just hit 10 minutes; I thought we were going to a draw.) Bear hit a Black Hole Slam, then a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall! He nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Really good action.

Bear Bronson defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 11:13.

* The crowd chanted, “That was awesome!” Bear grabbed the mic and put over Jack. “There is nothing in this business you can’t accomplish,” Bronson told him. (Keep in mind, Jack also had a WWE tryout recently — I think at the same time Tyler Jordan had his.)

8. Ichiban and “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn vs. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Danny Miles, and Bobby Casale. The Ranch has been imploding for weeks — is tonight the night they come to blows? The heels came out first, but there is no sign of Danny Miles! It’s just Stetson and Casale! The crowd loves to sing along to Whitney Houston as Waves & Curls emerged last. (Why did the beloved W&C take such a long absence here?) We saw promoter Drew Cordeiro in the background, and he was perplexed, too, about Danny’s absence. So… we started as a handicap match instead.

Traevon and Stetson opened. The commentators said Brian Morris is on vacation and wasn’t here to fill in for Danny. Jordan hit a bodyslam and a suplex. Traevon entered and hit a headscissors takedown. Ichiban entered and hit his “One!” punches on Casale at 2:30 as the crowd counted along. Ichiban hit a dropkick on Casale for a nearfall. Traevon hit some splashes on Stetson, then a spinning kick to the jaw.

Danny Miles came to ringside at 5:00! “What’s Danny gonna do?” Crockett wondered. “He’s here, but I don’t know where his loyalties lie.” The Ranch began working over Traevon’s left leg and kept him grounded. Stetson and Casale kept tagging in and out; Miles was on the apron but was stoic. The crowd chanted their unique profanities at Stetson. Ichiban got a hot tag at 8:30, and he hit a stunner on Casale, then a handspring-back-elbow and a top-rope missile dropkick.

Ichiban dove through the ropes onto Bobby. In the ring, Ichiban hit a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, but Miles made the save. Miles and Stetson glared at each other, with Steven jawing at him, but Danny didn’t say a word. Stetson shoved Miles. Jaylen and Traevon attacked them (it appeared Danny was about to hit Stetson!). Ichiban hit the leaping Flatliner on Stetson for the pin. Solid action with a really good story carrying the drama of the match.

Ichiban and “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn defeated “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Danny Miles, and Bobby Casale at 11:04.

Final Thoughts: I’ll reiterate what I wrote about Monday’s show — this is a promotion on a roll. The matches are good, the storylines make sense and don’t insult your intelligence, and it’s good, episodic TV. I’ll go with that sharp Hollister-Kylon bout for the best match ahead of the show, ahead of a really good Jordan/Darling match for second. Bronson-Pasquale was really good for third. I really liked the women’s tag match for honorable mention, especially the surprise outcome. The action of the main event was fine, but that was far more about the storyline of the Stetson Ranch imploding than it was about the in-ring action. We’ll see where that goes.

I really did think we were going to a time-limit draw in the Bronson-Jack match — I think I would have preferred that, with Jack surviving the time period and getting a big draw against a top-tier talent like Bronson. The finish worked (and I always like seeing a clean finish, of course), but this is a time I wouldn’t have minded a draw.

I always struggle with how to describe the size of wrestlers, particularly women. But I need to be clear that Sammi is so much taller (she’s listed at 6’0″ on cagematch.net), and so much bigger overall, than nearly every woman on the scene. I’ve compared her to Nia Jax, but really, Sammi is bigger than Nia. My point being, it’s totally believable that she is dominating here because she has such a height, weight, and overall size advantage. All that said, I didn’t expect her to pin Gabby, and the crowd didn’t, either.

Very few criticisms here — they have such a stacked roster, it’s really hard for anyone to break through and join the lineup unless they are really talented — which Darling and Jordan are.