TNA Rebellion lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center.
-Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Title
-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title
-Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title
-Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance in a Hardcore Country tag match
-Moose vs. Special Agent 0
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah
-Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis
-(Pre-Show) Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE
Powell’s POV: TNA released a video (see below) today teasing the return of ECW. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar will be in Nic Nemeth’s corner. The Rebellion pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 and will be available on TNA+ and traditional pay-per-view. The show is not listed on TrillerTV.com schedule page. Join me for my live review of Rebellion, starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available for everyone as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.
BREAKING: You CAN’T MISS #TNARebellion THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and TNA+!
Get tickets now and join us at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio: https://t.co/WKEkofwGmF pic.twitter.com/rZjwXsJxPs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 10, 2026
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