WWE reportedly in talks to encourage states to legalize gambling on high-profile matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officials are in talks with state gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan with the goal of having legalized gambling on high-profile matches. CNBC reports that the company is working with the Ernst & Young accounting firm to secure scripted match outcomes so that the match finishes would not leak ahead of time. Neither state officials nor WWE opted to comment on the story. Read more at CNBC.com. [Thanks to Dot Net reader David Salchow]

Powell’s POV: It’s a logical move for WWE to make, as there’s a lot of money to be made in legalized gambling, including a bigger piece of advertising money from online gambling outlets. It’s an interesting approach that is comparable to what The Oscars and other awards shows use to keep the winners secret until they are officially announced. There’s perhaps no better way to guarantee that Vince McMahon can’t end up back in charge of creative, as this approach would require the type of long term planning that he seemed incapable of doing during his final years as the head of creative. I’m only half joking about the Vince part.