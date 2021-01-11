Cody Rhodes’ Go-Big Show and WWE’s Total Bellas viewership counts

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for Thursday’s Go-Big Show and WWE Total Bellas, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-The Go-Big Show on TBS: 1.035 million viewers, 37th in the cable ratings with a .30 in the 18-49 demographic.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 426,000 viewers, 53rd in the cable ratings with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The final Total Bellas episode of 2020 delivered 305,000 viewers and finished 59th in the cable ratings with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, TBS did a nice job of pushing its new show, which includes AEW star Cody Rhodes, and it paid off with over a million viewers. It will be interesting to see how the show holds up going forward.