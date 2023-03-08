AEW’s TNT Championship belt among items stolen from Wardlow’s rental car

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wardlow revealed via social media that the TNT Championship belt was among the possessions stolen from his rental car on Tuesday in San Francisco, California. TMZ.com reports that a police report was filed, but no arrests have been made. [Thanks to Dot Net reader Eric Otani]

Powell’s POV: This isn’t the first time an AEW title belt has been stolen. The AEW World Championship was taken from Chris Jericho’s limousine back in 2019. The belt was eventually returned. Major companies typically have multiple versions of their title belts made, so I’ll be surprised if Wardlow doesn’t bring some version of the TNT Title belt to the ring with him when he defends the championship against Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.