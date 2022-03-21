What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar confrontation

March 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.147 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.226 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Smackdown rating was up from the previous episode’s 0.57 rating in the same demo. The Smackdown hype was built around the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar that opened the show. NCAA basketball was strong competition on CBS and multiple cable networks.

