08/07 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega in a non-title match, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura in a non-title match, Dominik Mysterio vs. Jey Uso, Tegan Nox vs. Tamina

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega in a non-title match, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. King Nakamura in a non-title match, Dominik Mysterio vs. Jey Uso, Tegan Nox vs. Tamina, and more (41:03)…

Click here for the August 7 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.