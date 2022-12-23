WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
-Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Emma in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight
Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped last Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.
