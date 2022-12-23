WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Emma in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).