Undertaker discusses his WWE Hall of Fame induction, says his mother no longer has to worry about him returning to the ring

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Undertaker was interviewed by NBC News regarding his WWE Hall of Fame induction. “This will be the crowning moment of all those years, all the bumps and the bruises and everything else,” Undertaker said. “It really is truly an honor.”

Undertaker also said he wanted to enter the Hall of Fame while his 89 year-old mother could see it. “She told me that she wanted me to go before she goes,” said Undertaker. “She was excited. I think her initial reaction was, ‘Well, it’s about damn time.’ She also kind of puts it together like, ‘Well, if he goes to the Hall of Fame, he ain’t getting back in the ring.’ So she does’t have to worry about her baby boy getting hurt anymore.” Watch the full interview NBCNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Taker conceded that he misses being in the ring “every day” but feels that he “got everything out of the sponge that he could possibly get.” The segment is only a few minutes long, and it included plugs for the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania streaming on Peacock.