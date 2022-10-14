10/14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Bray Wyatt’s return, Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn, LA Knight vs. Mansoor

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,208)

Live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

Aired October 14, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] The show opened with a car accident scene outside the venue. Karrion Kross was selling an injury as Scarlett stood by. Drew McIntyre showed up and attacked Kross until he was pulled away by Adam Pearce and others. Scarlett checked on Kross…

The Smackdown opening aired… Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…