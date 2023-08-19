AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood speak

-Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

-Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale

-Ricky Starks speaks

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

-Miro speaks

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).