AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood speak
-Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
-Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale
-Ricky Starks speaks
-Powerhouse Hobbs in action
-Miro speaks
Powell's POV: AEW Collision will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET.
