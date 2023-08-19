NXT Level Up results (8/18): O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Ikemen Jiro, Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne, and Dani Palmer vs. Brooklyn Barlow

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 79)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 18, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Jacy Jayne made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic. Jayne forced Petrovic into the corner as the match started and hit her with a shoulder block as the two moved back into the center of the ring. The two women exchanged near falls before Jayne connected with a knee to the jaw of Petrovic. Petrovic fought back with punches to the gut but a back senton by Jayne got Jayne a two count. Jayne worked on the back of Petrovic but Petrovic used her strength to escape and nail Jayne with a kick. Looking to finish, Petrovic looked for a buzzsaw kick but Jayne ducked hit a forearm to the back of Petrovic and scored with the rolling elbow for the victory.

Jacy Jayne defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 5:10.

The commentary team hyped Dani Palmer vs. Brooklyn Barlow for after the break…[c]

2. Dani Palmer vs. Brooklyn Barlow. Barlow took Palmer down to the mat but Palmer used acrobatics to kip up out of the hold and applied a side headlock on Barlow. Barlow rallied and wore down Palmer’s back with a bow and arrow stretch. Palmer hit a headscissors coming out of the corner and an arm drag taking over control from Barlow. Barlow went for a clothesline but Palmer blocked and responded with a clothesline of her own. Palmer hit a somersault boot to the face to Barlow in the corner which dropped the fellow rookie. Palmer went to the top rope and hit an impressive looking corkscrew moonsault for the win.

Dani Palmer defeated Brooklyn Barlow via pinfall in 4:56.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah (w/Noam Dar, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) vs. Ikemen Jiro. Jiro was distracted by ‘Meta Four’ as the bell rang but rallied to take control on Mensah early on. Mensah hung Jiro on the top rope and hit a release suplex for a near fall. Jiro kept kicking out of pin attempts frustrating Mensah. Mensah continued to wear down Jiro with another suplex and locked in a chinlock trapping the arm.

Jiro rallied with jacket punches and caught Mensah with a boot to the face as Mensah charged Jiro in the corner. Mensah looked to finish but Jiro hit another jacket punch. The referee was distracted as Lash Legend grabbed the hair of Jiro sending Jiro in the corner and Mensah hit the spinning wheel kick to get the three count.

Oro Mensah defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 5:35.

John’s Ramblings: The focus was on the women this week on ‘Level Up’ with a pair of singles matches and Lash being the key part of the finish in the main event.

All of the matches delivered but I enjoyed Palmer vs. Barlow the most. However, this sentiment was not shared by the fans at the Performance Center, who were noticeably quiet throughout this particular contest.