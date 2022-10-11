What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

October 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Brian Cage vs. Papadon

-Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

-Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida

-Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

-Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian

-Alec Odin vs. Lance Archer

-Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake

-Athena vs. Gia Scott

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein

-QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

